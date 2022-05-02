Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital where he was admitted earlier last week for a muscle pull. The hospital informed on Sunday that the actor was discharged late evening.



"Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged," said an official statement released by Breach Candy Hospital.



The actor himself took to Twitter to inform his fans about In the video on Twitter, the 'Sholay' actor said: "Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don`t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don't worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all."

The star will soon be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Apne 2'.