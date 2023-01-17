Vijay Antony gets injured on Pichaikkaran 2 sets in Kuala Lumpur; actor under observation

On Monday, music director and actor Vijay Antony met with an accident while filming an action sequence on the sets of his much-anticipated upcoming film 'Pichaikkaran 2'. The film marks his directorial debut and is currently being shot in Langkawi, Malaysia. According to reports, his boat rammed into a bigger boat during the shoot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Producer Dhananjayan took to Twitter to share his health update. "Happy to share that @vijayantony is fast recovering from the accident injury. He is under observation at the hospital at #Langkawi & his family has reached and with him. They will take a call to bring him to Chennai soon. Let's pray for his speedy recovery & back in action (sic)," Dhananjayan tweeted.

Director CS Amudhan also took to Twitter and wrote, "Guys I’ve spoken to his nearest circle & @vijayantony is well, he will be back soon with shooting & his many cryptic tweets! Come back strong nanba.. this year is ours! (sic)."

Meanwhile, a source from the film's unit told Hindustan Times, "They were shooting for an action sequence. He was riding a water boat which kind of lost control and rammed into a bigger boat which was carrying the cameraman’s crew and setup. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur. He’s recovering and stable."

Pichaikkaran 2 is about a billionaire businessman who leads a 48-day-long secret life as a beggar as part of a religious offering to save his dying mother. Apart from directing, Vijay is also producing and composing music for the film.

The movie also stars John Vijay, Harish Beradi, YG Mahendran, Ajay Ghosh, Yogi Babu and others.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE