Viewers unhappy with DD cutting out scenes from Ramayana, Prasar Bharti CEO replies

Ever since popular serials ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharata’ started telecasting on Doordarshan to keep people entertained amid lockdown owing to COVID 19 fears, the shows have been in news for one reason or another.

According to latest Twitter trends, Ramayana has been popping in the feed as people complain that there are scenes from the show that have been edited. Reruns of Ramayana, Mahabharata make Doordarshan highest-watched channel in India

Among such concerns, a user asked CEO Prasar Bharti Shashi Shekhar, “why important events like Ahiravan and Diksha by Ravan to Laxman cut down.... feel disappointed" [sic] To this, Shekhar clarified and said, "There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production."

There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production. — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 18, 2020 ×

Another fan wrote, "There are many scenes in Ramayan which were edited like during setu nirmaan there was a squirrel, that was also edited. Why?" [sic]

Shashi Shekhar then responded that the epic stories have a larger narrative and it wasn't possible for every single interpretation to make it to the script.

When Ramayana's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia, met with LK Advani and PM Modi

Eager to address all concerns, he further tweeted, "The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions." [sic]