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Victoria Beckham speaks on fallout with son Brooklyn: 'Tried to be the best parents...'

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 09:45 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 10:14 IST
Victoria Beckham speaks on fallout with son Brooklyn: 'Tried to be the best parents...'

Picture of Beckham family Photograph: (IG/Brooklyn Beckham)

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Victoria Beckham has finally broken silence on her family rift. Her reaction comes months after her son, Brooklyn, shared a lengthy statement on a longstanding feud with his famous parents and how they tried to sabotage their marriage with Nicola Peltz Beckham.
 

Months after Brooklyn Beckham accused his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham, of controlling his life, among other scathing accusations, the former Spice Girl has spoken out.

Earlier this year, in January, Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of the famous couple, has accused his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, saying that he don't want to reconcile with them.

Victoria Beckham breaks the silence on the rift with son

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Breaking the silence about her estranged relationship with son, Victoria, in an interview with WSJ Magazine, she said, “I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much.''

Also read: Beckham vs Beckhams: Brooklyn most shocking claims against Victoria and David - from being called ‘evil’ to alleged bribes

Without directly mentioning her rift with her son, Beckham said, “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

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Brooklyn makes family feud public, says his parents controlled him

After years of rift rumours, Brooklyn finally shattered the perfect family image of the Beckhams, one of the most famous families of the glitzy world. The feud reportedly started at the time of his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

Also read: New Friday OTT Releases (April 17, 2026): 5 new movies and TV shows on OTT

Writting about his estranged family, Brooklyn, in a series of Instagram posts, accused his famous parents of trying to sabotage his marriage.

Apart from many shocking things, Brooklyn accused his mother, Victoria, of many shocking things, from declining to make Nicola’s wedding gown at the last moment to ‘hijacking’ his and Nicola Peltz’s first dance at their 2022 wedding.

In his Instagram stories, he wrote,''My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," Brooklyn wrote, before adding, “My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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