/Victoria Beckham speaks on fallout with son Brooklyn: 'Tried to be the best parents...'

Months after Brooklyn Beckham accused his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham, of controlling his life, among other scathing accusations, the former Spice Girl has spoken out.

Earlier this year, in January, Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of the famous couple, has accused his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, saying that he don't want to reconcile with them.

Victoria Beckham breaks the silence on the rift with son

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Breaking the silence about her estranged relationship with son, Victoria, in an interview with WSJ Magazine, she said, “I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much.''

Without directly mentioning her rift with her son, Beckham said, “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”



Brooklyn makes family feud public, says his parents controlled him

After years of rift rumours, Brooklyn finally shattered the perfect family image of the Beckhams, one of the most famous families of the glitzy world. The feud reportedly started at the time of his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

Writting about his estranged family, Brooklyn, in a series of Instagram posts, accused his famous parents of trying to sabotage his marriage.

Apart from many shocking things, Brooklyn accused his mother, Victoria, of many shocking things, from declining to make Nicola’s wedding gown at the last moment to ‘hijacking’ his and Nicola Peltz’s first dance at their 2022 wedding.