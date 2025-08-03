/Veteran Tamil actor Madhan Bob dies at 71 after cancer battle in Chennai

Noted Tamil actor and comedian Madhan Bob has passed away at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. He breathed his last at his residence in Adyar, Chennai, on Saturday. Born as S. Krishnamoorthy, he later adopted the stage name Madhan Bob, inspired by his music troupe ‘Madhan and Babu’, during the early stages of his career in the entertainment industry. Known for his distinct laugh and expressive facial reactions, Madhan Bob became a beloved figure in Tamil cinema. He worked with legendary actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vijay and Suriya.

Madhan Bob's multi-faceted career

Madhan Bob began his professional journey as a salesperson before moving into the world of music. He gained recognition for composing catchy jingles for advertisements and creating music for stage shows and TV serials. His film debut came with the 1984 film Neengal Kettavai, but it was his performance in the 1992 movie Vaaname Ellai that truly marked the beginning of his successful acting career.

Since then, he has acted in over 200 films across Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi languages. Some of his most iconic roles include appearances in Thevar Magan, Sathi Leelavathi, Friends, Vasool Raja MBBS, and Singam II. He also won over television audiences as a judge on the popular reality comedy show Asatha Povathu Yaaru?.

Tributes pour in for the late actor

Madhan Bob made his Hindi film debut in the 1997 hit Chachi 420, entered Malayalam cinema with Bhramaram in 2009, and his Telugu debut came in 2006’s Bangaram. His final on-screen appearance was in the 2025 film Yaman Kattalai.

He is survived by his wife Susheela, daughter Janani and son Archith. His mortal remains are currently at his Adyar home, with the cremation scheduled for later today in Chennai. Tributes have been pouring in from fans and members of the Tamil film industry.

