Veteran Malayalam filmmaker KG George dies at 77, tributes pour in

Veteran Malayalam film director K.G. George is no more. George was best known for his work in predominantly Malayalam cinema. He was 77 years old.

As per the reports, the filmmaker died at an old age home in Kakkannad, Kerala. He was undergoing treatment for a stroke.

In his career of decades, George has given films that went on to become cult-classic in the Malayalam film industry.

Born in May 1945, George was passionate and involved in cinema from a very young age. He graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

He started working in the industry as an assistant and worked under legendary director Ramu Kariat. In 1975, George made his debut with Swapnadanam (1975) and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam.

His other prominent worlds include Ulkkadal, Mela, Yavanika, Panchavadi Palam, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback, Adaminte Vaariyellu, Irakal, and Mattoral.

The last film he helmed was Ilavankot Desam in 1998.

For his outstanding contributions to Malayalam cinema, he won nine Kerala State Film Awards for different films. George is survived by his wife, Selma. George has a son, Arun, who is in Goa, and a daughter, Thara.

Soon after his death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in.

Malayalam star Mammootty paid tribute to the director. He wrote in Malayalam, ''Another person who was close to my heart says goodbye, Regards George sir."

Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, ''#KGGeorge (77) one of the finest directors in #Malayalam cinema passed away today morning in Kochi. Brilliant filmmaker, of late 1970’s & 1980’s. His story and craft was near perfect. Who can forget classics like #Yavanika (best crime suspense thriller)''