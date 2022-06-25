Veteran Malayalam actor VP Khalid passes away during film shoot 

Theatre and film artist VP Khalid died on a movie set near Vaikom on Friday, police said. He was 70.

Khalid, known for his role in a popular Malayalam comedy series, was acting in a Tovino Thomas starrer at Vaikom near here, sources said.

"He was found lying in the bathroom of the movie set at around 9.30 AM today. The crew members took him to a nearby hospital but could not save his life," police said.

His sons are well-known cinematographer Shyju Khalid, director Khalid Rahman, and cinematographer Jimshi Khalid.

The post-mortem and inquest proceedings are going on, police said.