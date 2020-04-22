'Venom' sequel gets official title and takes 'The Batman' original release date

Another Hollywood film gets delayed because of a coronavirus outbreak as Sony pushed the release date of ‘Venom’ sequel.

The production house also announced the official title of the film -- ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’.

The film’s release date has been shifted from this fall to summer of 2021.

The film was initially set to release in October, 2020 but the new date is June 25, 2021. This was the date kept aside for Warner Bros. ‘The Batman’. But the date is now free as ‘The Batman’ has been pushed farther. ‘The Batman’ will now release on October 1, 2021 according to a new statement by Warner Bros.

Sony announced its most recent calendar change, just a day after Warner Bros. postponed ‘The Batman’.

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ will be directed by Andy Serkis which sees Tom Hardy reprise his role as the titular character.