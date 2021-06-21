Varun Dhawan hosts virtual birthday party for Chris Pratt, Marvel star says ‘shukriya’

Chris Pratt is gearing up for the release of 'The Tomorrow War', and recently, Varun Dhawan and Chriss Pratt were all over social media for their friendly banter.

On Pratt's birthday, a Bollywood actor hosted a special virtual party for the Marvel actor. The new video dropped by Amazon prime shows Varun Dhawan celebrating Chris' birthday.



In the video, Varun is seen wishing Chris and presenting a birthday cake to him and asking Chris to blow out the candle virtually, which he did actually.



Before signing off, Pratt thanks 'Judwaa 2' actor in Hindi and says, 'Shukriya'.



Watch the hilarious video here:

The funny video is attracting everyone's attention. "AWWWW OMG CHRIS," one fan wrote in the comments section. "Omggg this is so cutteeee'' wrote another fan.

The interaction started after the trailer of Chris Pratt's upcoming film was dropped and Dhawan shared his eagerness and commented, "Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit!" to which Chris replied, "Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn."

In the movie, Pratt plays a school teacher turned soldier in the futuristic sci-fi movie. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film, featuring Pratt playing a family who time travels to the future to save his present.



The movie will release on Amazon Prime on July 2. It will be available in English as well as in 3 dubbed languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India on Prime Video.