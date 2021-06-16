'The Tomorrow War' trailer: Chris Pratt time travels to future to save his present

Chris Pratt plays a school teacher turned soldier in the futuristic sci-fi 'The Tomorrow War'. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film recently which has Pratt playing a family who time travels to future to save his present.



The film has been directed by Chris Mckay and starrs Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Giplin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge alonh with Pratt. Produced by, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner, 'The Tomorrow War' is set to premiere globally exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

In the film, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.



Watch the trailer here:

The film will be available in English as well as in 3 dubbed languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India on Prime Video.

