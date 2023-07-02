Varun Dhawan and Atlee team up for action thriller. Here's when the movie will release

Filmmaker Atlee is on a roll! The director, who is making his Bollywood debut with Jawaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for the next action thriller, and this time he has teamed up with Varun Dhawan. While the movie is yet to be titled, the makers have revealed the release date, i.e. May 31, 2024.

Varun announced the big project's release date. The actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "#VD18 May 31st 2024… In theatres."

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared more details about the movie. He tweeted, "#VarunDhawan to star in Atlee presentation... 31 May 2024 release... Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and Priya Atlee [A For Apple Studios] join hands for an action-entertainer, which will star #VarunDhawan... Not titled yet [#VD18]. An #Atlee presentation, the film will be directed by #Kalees... 31 May 2024 release." VARUN DHAWAN TO STAR IN ATLEE PRESENTATION… 31 MAY 2024 RELEASE… Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and Priya Atlee [A For Apple Studios] join hands for an action-entertainer, which will star #VarunDhawan… Not titled yet [#VD18].



An #Atlee presentation, the film will be directed… pic.twitter.com/SoaQUUWmaZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2023 × No more details of the movie have been released yet, but inner sources have revealed that the movie will be high on action. The upcoming movie is written and directed by Kalees. Murad Khetani and Atlee are producing the action film.

A source has told Pinkvilla, "While the story is high on emotion and drama, action is at the forefront and the team is looking to create stylish and large-than-life sequences for Varun. The film will be shot over a period of four to five months as the makers are targeting it to be the big Summer 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe."

Varun's work front

Varun has a bag full of interesting projects. The actor is leading the Indian version of the action thriller Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie has been directed by Raj & DK. Apart from this, he will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The movie starring Janhvi Kapoor will release on Amazon Prime Video in July this year.

Meanwhile, Atlee is busy working on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan, which will release on September 7. The film also stars actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

