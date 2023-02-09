Varisu OTT release date announced: Vijay, Rashmika-starrer to stream online soon, check when & where to watch

Varisu OTT release: Varisu, starring Vijay, was released in theatres this Pongal and quickly became a box office success. According to reports, Vijay's Varisu will now be available on OTT on a rental basis. Varisu had strong occupancy over the weekend, and the film is still holding strong in its fifth week of release. This has caused the film's OTT release to be delayed, and the digital team has decided to stream the film on a rental basis beginning this weekend. However, beginning on 22 February, the family drama will be available for free to subscribers of a popular OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Ajith's Thunivu, which competed with Vijay's Varisu at the box office this Pongal, is now streaming on a popular OTT platform, extending Vijay fans' to wait for more.

Varisu has grossed over Rs 300 crores, and the film's box office success was officially confirmed a few days ago with a new poster. The family drama is expected to draw fans to theatres for the fifth weekend, making it Vijay's highest-grossing film ever.

The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and is about a businessman and his three sons. The action-suspense thriller was released on 11 January and recorded an advance booking of Rs 11 crore on its first day.

Varisu Cast

Besides Thalapathi Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Shaam, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and more.

Varisu OTT release

The movie Varisu will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from 22 February and will be available in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Varisu Storyline