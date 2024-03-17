Usher gives special mention to women in his life during acceptance speech at NAACP Image Awards 2024

At the 2024 NAACP Image Awards, music sensation Usher was celebrated with the prestigious President's Award for his outstanding achievements and distinguished public service. The award recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to society through their work.

Usher, 45, was presented with the President's Award by NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. The "Coming Home to You" musician graciously accepted the honour, expressing overwhelming appreciation for his family and the women in his life who have supported him.

"I'm so overwhelmed with appreciation for my entire family, without them I wouldn't be able to do this," Usher said. "They say behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman, and for that, I thank my mother and my beautiful wife Jennifer for holding me down. My kids, I love you guys so, so much."

In a statement, Johnson praised Usher for his talent and contributions as an artist and advocate for the community. He highlighted Usher's efforts in empowering under-resourced youth through college readiness programs, financial literacy, and career planning, emphasising his dedication to creating positive change.

NAACP's Johnson said in a statement, “We are honoured to present this year’s President’s Award to Usher for his unparalleled talent and remarkable contributions as an artist and advocate for our community."

"Beyond his vocal talent and stage presence, Usher has empowered thousands of under-resourced youth to pursue their dreams through college readiness programs, financial literacy, and career planning. His dedication to creating positive change in the world has touched countless lives, redefining the boundaries of creativity and compassion," he continued.

BET president and CEO Scott Mills also commended Usher, describing him as a distinguished performer who has set new standards for Black excellence.

“Usher stands as a distinguished multihyphenate performer, consistently setting new standards for Black Excellence,” BET president and CEO Scott Mills said in his own statement. “With a career spanning over three decades, Usher has earned his place as one of the foremost performers of our era and a beacon for social change in our community. It is a profound honour to recognise his extraordinary impact and lasting legacy.”