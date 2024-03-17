NAACP Image Awards 2024: The Color Purple wins big; Usher named Entertainer of the Year
The 55th NAACP Image Awards night was all about stars, big wins, and breathtaking performances. The annual award show honours the extraordinary work, talent, and achievement of people of colour in the entertainment world.
Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the 55th NAACP was dominated by the movie The Colour Purple. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the musical adaptation of the 1985 film won 11 NAACP Image Awards, including the Best Motion Picture award, Fantasia Barrino won the Outstanding Actress in Motion Picture award, and Danielle Brooks won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award, among other awards.
For his significant contribution to the world of music, Usher was honoured with the President’s Award. Not only this, he also won the night's top honour, the Entertainer of the Year award by Oprah Winfrey.
“I’m very honored to receive this amazing award; from the depths of my soul, my passion work is what has mattered to me since my mother has made me understand what the opportunity to be able to speak to the entire world is,” Usher said in his acceptance speech.
In the film and TV categories, Abbott Elementary was a notable winner as the show picked up awards in categories including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for William Stanford Davis among others.
Queen Latifah hosted the awards ceremony.
Check the full list of winners here:
Entertainer of The Year
Usher
Outstanding Motion Picture
The Color Purple
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Colman Domingo – The Color Purple
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Brother
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Brother
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – The Color Purple
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
The Color Purple
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance (Motion Picture)
Issa Rae – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
Outstanding Short–Form (Live Action)
The After
Outstanding Short–Form (Animated)
Lil' Ruby
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Blitz Bazawule – The Color Purple
Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture
Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III
Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film
Eric K. Yue – A Thousand and One
Television and streaming categories
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Mike Epps – The Upshaws
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Outstanding Drama Series
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris – Snowfall - WINNER
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
India Ria Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Adrian Holmes – Bel–Air - WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gail Bean – Snowfall - WINNER
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Swarm - WINNER
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Keith Powers – The Perfect Find - WINNER
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Chlöe Bailey – Praise This - WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Don Cheadle – Secret Invasion - WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Phylicia Rashad – Heaven Down Here - WINNER
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts - WINNER
Outstanding Talk Series
The Jennifer Hudson Show - WINNER
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
Wild 'N Out - WINNER
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
A Black Lady Sketch Show - WINNER
Outstanding Children’s Program
Gracie's Corner - WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)
Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians - WINNER
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Sherri Shepherd – Sherri - WINNER
Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer – Kings of BBQ
DC Young Fly – Celebrity Squares - WINNER
Outstanding Guest Performance
Michael B. Jordan – Saturday Night Live - WINNER
Outstanding Animated Series
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - WINNER
Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance (Television)
Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - WINNER
Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series
Leslie Jones – After the Cut–The Daily Show - WINNER
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama
Doggyland - WINNER
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
I Was A Soul Train Dancer - WINNER
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest - WINNER