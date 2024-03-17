LIVE TV
NAACP Image Awards 2024: The Color Purple wins big; Usher named Entertainer of the Year

New Delhi, India Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Photograph:(Twitter)
The 55th NAACP Image Awards night was all about stars, big wins, and breathtaking performances. The annual award show honours the extraordinary work, talent, and achievement of people of colour in the entertainment world. 

Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the 55th NAACP was dominated by the movie The Colour Purple. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the musical adaptation of the 1985 film won 11 NAACP Image Awards, including the Best Motion Picture award, Fantasia Barrino won the Outstanding Actress in Motion Picture award, and Danielle Brooks won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award, among other awards.

For his significant contribution to the world of music, Usher was honoured with the President’s Award. Not only this, he also won the night's top honour, the Entertainer of the Year award by Oprah Winfrey. 

“I’m very honored to receive this amazing award; from the depths of my soul, my passion work is what has mattered to me since my mother has made me understand what the opportunity to be able to speak to the entire world is,” Usher said in his acceptance speech. 

In the film and TV categories, Abbott Elementary was a notable winner as the show picked up awards in categories including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for William Stanford Davis among others. 
Queen Latifah hosted the awards ceremony. 

Check the full list of winners here: 

Entertainer of The Year

Usher 

Outstanding Motion Picture 

The Color Purple 

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture 

Colman Domingo – Rustin 

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture 

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture 

Colman Domingo – The Color Purple 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture 

Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple 

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture 

Brother 

Outstanding International Motion Picture 

Brother 

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture 

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – The Color Purple 

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture 

The Color Purple 

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture 

Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse 

Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance (Motion Picture) 

Issa Rae – Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse 

Outstanding Short–Form (Live Action) 

The After

Outstanding Short–Form (Animated) 

Lil' Ruby 

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture) 

Blitz Bazawule – The Color Purple

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture

Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III 

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

Eric K. Yue – A Thousand and One 

Television and streaming categories

Outstanding Comedy Series 

Abbott Elementary 

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series 

Mike Epps – The Upshaws 

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series 

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series 

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series 

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear 

Outstanding Drama Series 

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story 


Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series 

Damson Idris – Snowfall - WINNER


Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series 

India Ria Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 

Adrian Holmes – Bel–Air - WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series 

Gail Bean – Snowfall - WINNER

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special 

Swarm - WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special 

Keith Powers – The Perfect Find - WINNER

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special 

Chlöe Bailey – Praise This - WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special 

Don Cheadle – Secret Invasion - WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special 

Phylicia Rashad – Heaven Down Here - WINNER

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special) 

20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts - WINNER

Outstanding Talk Series

The Jennifer Hudson Show - WINNER

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Wild 'N Out - WINNER

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special) 

A Black Lady Sketch Show - WINNER

Outstanding Children’s Program

Gracie's Corner - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians - WINNER

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Sherri Shepherd – Sherri - WINNER

Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer – Kings of BBQ

DC Young Fly – Celebrity Squares - WINNER

Outstanding Guest Performance

Michael B. Jordan – Saturday Night Live - WINNER

Outstanding Animated Series

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - WINNER

Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance (Television) 

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - WINNER

Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series

Leslie Jones – After the Cut–The Daily Show - WINNER

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Doggyland - WINNER

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

I Was A Soul Train Dancer - WINNER

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television) 

Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest - WINNER