NAACP Image Awards 2024: The Color Purple wins big; Usher named Entertainer of the Year

The 55th NAACP Image Awards night was all about stars, big wins, and breathtaking performances. The annual award show honours the extraordinary work, talent, and achievement of people of colour in the entertainment world. Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the 55th NAACP was dominated by the movie The Colour Purple. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the musical adaptation of the 1985 film won 11 NAACP Image Awards, including the Best Motion Picture award, Fantasia Barrino won the Outstanding Actress in Motion Picture award, and Danielle Brooks won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award, among other awards.

For his significant contribution to the world of music, Usher was honoured with the President’s Award. Not only this, he also won the night's top honour, the Entertainer of the Year award by Oprah Winfrey.



“I’m very honored to receive this amazing award; from the depths of my soul, my passion work is what has mattered to me since my mother has made me understand what the opportunity to be able to speak to the entire world is,” Usher said in his acceptance speech.



In the film and TV categories, Abbott Elementary was a notable winner as the show picked up awards in categories including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for William Stanford Davis among others.

Queen Latifah hosted the awards ceremony.