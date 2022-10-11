US: Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial opens in Los Angeles

In the latest, five alleged victims are expected to testify during the two-month case, which started with jury selection on Monday in the Los Angeles trial of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The 70-year-old "Pulp Fiction" producer is currently serving a 23-year sentence in a New York prison after being found guilty of many sex crimes.

He now faces 11 additional accusations, including restraint-based sexual abuse, forced rape, and forced oral copulation against women in hotels in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles between 2004 and 2013.

Weinstein has pled not guilty to all charges and faces an additional sentence of more than 100 years in prison if found guilty.

On Monday, a group of reporters gathered in front of the courthouse in downtown Los Angeles where the former Hollywood power player was required to appear.

In October 2017, several allegations of Weinstein's sexual assault and harassment erupted, and his conviction in New York in 2020 served as a turning point for the #MeToo movement.

He unsuccessfully sought to have that sex crimes conviction reversed in June. Additionally, he is facing a separate prosecution from British prosecutors for the indecent assault of a lady in London in 1996.

Nearly 90 women have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault, including Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie.

