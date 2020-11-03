US Elections 2020: Beyonce comes out to vote as she endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

As the race for US Elections 2020 gets tighter, pop star Beyonce revealed her ‘I Voted’ sticker while sporting a ‘Biden Harris’ face mask.

Showing her leaning in these elections, Beyonce has now revealed her stance, that many think would urge her fans and followers to strongly support the same party and candidate.

She shared an image of herself on Instagram as a boomerang video and captioned it: "Come thru, Texas! #VOTE.”

Beyonce’s colleague Lady Gaga shared her post on her Instagram story, writing, "Let's go blue, Texas. Queen B says so!" Gaga is currently campaigning for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the battleground state of Pennsylvania for their final event.

The official Twitter account for Texas Democrats also shared Beyoncé's post and wrote, "BEY a voter, with @Beyonce."