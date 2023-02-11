Urvashi Rautela to star in much-anticipated prequel of Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara'

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media on Saturday and announced that she has joined hands with Rishab Shetty for Kantara's prequel. Sharing a picture with the actor-director, the actress expressed excitement about signing her first project with the acclaimed filmmaker.

The picture shows the two stars posing next to each other. While Rautela is seen donning a bright yellow ethnic outfit, Shetty is looking dapper in stripped tee and denim pants.

While sharing the picture on social media, the actress wrote, "#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS." Check it out below!

Last week, Shetty confirmed that 'Kantara 2' will be a prequel and not a sequel. He also shared that the film will hit theatres in 2024. The filmmaker made the announcements during an event commemorating Kantara's 100-day run at the theatres and its super box office success.

Shetty and Homable Films are yet to comment on the same!

In the film, Rishab is seen as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali (played by Kishore). The story is set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka.

The film was made on a really small budget but it did over 450 crores at the BO.

Rautela was recently seen in the song 'Boss Party' alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in the film 'Waltair Vereeyya'. She will next be seen in a film with Ram Pothineni.

