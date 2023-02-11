South African rapper AKA, 35, shot dead in Durban

Tragically, South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, professionally known as AKA, was shot and killed in Durban, South Africa. He was 35.

According to reports, the rapper was the target of a drive-by shooting that took place outside a restaurant on Florida Road on Friday night. He was planning to celebrate his birthday that evening at YUGO nightclub.

A first responder at the scene, who wants to stay anonymous, told a publication that AKA was shot when he was standing on the pavement after 22:00.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that a close friend of the rapper also lost his life in the shooting while his bodyguard sustained injuries.

"I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed," KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda told the media.

ALS Paramedics spokesman Garrith Jamieson has confirmed that two men sustained gunshot wounds and despite efforts to resuscitate one of them, he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, tributes have started to pour in on his Instagram page. "Please continue to protect your family. Thank you, brother," one person wrote on his last post. Another penned, "May heaven welcome you with open arms, I am sorry & rest in eternal peace!"

AKA was prepping for the release of his new album, 'Mass Country', which will come out on February 27. His last social media posts show him promoting the album. The rapper is best known for his single 'Victory Lap'. He is survived by his daughter Kairo Olwethu Forbes, born in 2015, with his ex DJ Zinhle.

