Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Masaba Gupta to voice Hindi 'Marvel's Wastelanders'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan are all set to collaborate for the Hindi adaptation of the much-anticipated superhero audio series 'Marvel's Wastelanders', which is a new Hindi Audible Original podcast.

While Kareena will take on the iconic role of Black Widow in the alternate universe podcast set in the future, Saif will feature as Star-Lord. However, both of their stories will have different arcs and seasons. And, the narratives will also not intersect.

The first season of the audio series will release in the form of Saif-led 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord' on the audio streaming platform Audible on June 28.

While talking about his association with Audible and his experience narrating his character, actor Saif Ali Khan recently said in a press conference, "Star-Lord, a beloved and roguishly charming hero's story is an against-all-odds story of survival and redemption."

"It's been a lot of fun to bring this iconic role and story alive through my voice - Star-Lord's journey in Marvel's Wastelanders will be imagined differently by every person who hears it. It's a great creative collaboration with the entire team," he added.

Meanwhile, Kareena shared her excitement about joining the Marvel Audio Universe and said, "I am incredibly excited to play Marvel's Wastelanders' Black Widow. In this series, the world is in disarray and she has to overcome personal tragedies to find the strength and resilience to fight back and help restore order."

"As you listen and the story unfolds in your imagination, you'll feel as if you're fighting to save the future of earth with us. To be a part of such a beloved franchise and to bring this iconic character to life in Hindi is an honour and I can't wait for this amazing journey to begin," she added.

The other cast members of the Hindi adaptation of the audio epic include Sharad Kelkar who voices Wolverine, Ashish Vidyarthi as Doctor Doom, Vrajesh Hirjee, Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye and Masaba Gupta voicing the character of Lisa Cartwright.

The franchise features the beloved heroes as they fight to regain order and justice in a post-apocalyptic future where Marvel's supervillains have been in power for more than 30 years after a tragic event that killed nearly all superheroes. The six-season audio epic belongs to the house of Marvel and promises a fun ride from start to finish.

(With inputs from agencies)

