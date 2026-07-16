/Urvashi Rautela meets 'Loki' Tom Hiddlestoan at Wimbledon; Internet explodes with Avengers Doomsday memes

Urvashi Rautela's tryst with international celebs continues. After an iconic selfie with Justin Bieber and the unforgettable "meet-up" with Leonardo DiCaprio, she has now set her sights on the God of Mischief himself—Loki, aka Tom Hiddleston.

Urvashi Rautela meets Tom Hiddleston

On Thursday morning, Urvashi blessed her feed with a video of herself casually chatting with Tom at the Wimbledon 2026 Final. Clutching a tennis ball in one hand like a prized infinity stone, she walked alongside the Marvel star.

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“A truly unforgettable evening at the Wimbledon 2026 Final. Witnessing an incredible battle between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev a celebration of passion, resilience and excellence on the world's most iconic tennis stage. Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on a remarkable victory and to both champions for inspiring millions. A beautiful afternoon shared with Tom Hiddleston,” wrote Urvashi in the caption.

'Urvashi will return in Avengers Doomsday': Internet explodes

Needless to say, the comment section blew up with hilarious reactions. Fans unleashed their peak comedic energy.

One pinned comment perfectly captured the crossover, calling them,“Queen of bollywood with God of multiverse”

Another user joked about the potential conversation topic, “She must be telling him about her necklace which her mom had given when he asked her about the issues in india”

Others immediately suspected a major career move, sensing an inkling that maybe Tom is set to join the sequel to Daaku Maharaj." Looks like she is asking him to sign up for Daku maharaj 2," quipped the user.