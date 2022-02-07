UN Secretary-General offers condolences on legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's sad demise

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condoled the demise of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, his spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

On Sunday (February 6), Haq said: "That's sad news! The SG (Secretary-General) offers condolences to her family and the people and the government of India at this time. She was the voice of an entire subcontinent."

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6) at the age of 92, leaving the entire nation teary-eyed. She passed away at 8:12am (local time) due to a multi-organ failure, said the doctor who was treating her in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites were conducted at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan condoled the death of Mangeshkar, saying the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known.

"With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," Khan tweeted.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih said that Mangeshkar's music crossed cultural frontiers.

Solih tweeted: "Saddened to hear of #LataMangeshkar's passing. Her music crossed cultural and linguistic boundaries and continues to bring joy to millions around the world. India has lost a national treasure and I offer my condolences to her loved ones and the people of India."

