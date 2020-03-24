Twitter gushes over Rajinikanth's ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ episode

If there is one thing that has been on everyone’s mind apart from coronavirus, it is Rajinikanth’s special episode of ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ that aired on Monday.

Twitter has been flooded with responses as people have watched the show and are amazed at Rajinikanth’s agility. Twitter has been up with hashtag #ThalaivaonDiscovery as people discuss how good the show is. Watch the show teaser here.

The excitement in India around my adventure @rajinikanth on Into The Wild with @BearGrylls has been amazing to see. And for the hundreds of MILLIONS of his fans, the wait is over and the action is about to begin.The show premieres tonight at 8pm @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/3z2gfX2Na3 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 23, 2020 ×

In the special episode, of which we have seen some promos and posters earlier, Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls explore the wilderness of Bandipur National Park. Rajinikanth can be seen not only climbing an old iron bridge, which was 50 feet above the ground but also crossed a water body.

Many people were seen commenting "Age is just a number" looking at all the stunts that Thalaiva is doing.

One said, "Just watched the premiere. Wow! What a beautiful soul you are Thalaiva...so stylish and charming even in the woods," while another wrote, "The tasks may not have been too tough... Still, Mr Rajinikanth at his age completed them! And all his talk was quite endearing. Good one, Bear Grylls!"

Just watched the premiere.,wooow whata beautiful Soul u r thalaivaaa😘😘😘...so stylish & charming even in the woods😍😍...thank u #beargrylls for returning our Thalaivar #Rajinikanth safely to us🙏🙏🙏...luv uuu thalaivaa😘😘 pic.twitter.com/SywKT4GvdI — Sri (@RRsri777) March 23, 2020 ×

The special episode was shot in January. It was then reported that Rajinikanth suffered minor injuries while shooting but the actor then clarified that those were “only scratches due to thorns”. He had then said, "I have finished shooting for the 'Man vs Wild' episode. I have not received any wounds but some scratches due to little thorns. I am alright.”

Rajinikanth is the second Indian to be a part of Bear Grylls' show. Before this, Indian PM Narendra Modi appeared on the show last year in August.