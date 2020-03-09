Rajinikanth teaches his signature move to Bear Grylls in the new promo of 'Into The Wild'

This is one episode that everyone is eagerly waiting for. The new promo of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' show superstar Rajinikanth driving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), attempting a climb using harness ropes and performing other dangerous stunts to survive in the wild along with host Bear Grylls.



The promo of the upcoming show was shared on social media on Monday. The one minute video has Rajini and Grylls venturing inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka and taking the road less travelled.



In a still, the superstar even teaches Grylls how to wear sunglasses in the actor's signature style. The video ends with Rajinikanth saying 'this is the real adventure'.



The episode will air on Discovery Channel on March 23 at 8 pm.

Superstar @Rajinikanth's relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/s9PodYGv05 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 9, 2020

The actor shot for the episode the in January. Grylls is a popular adventure survivalist and has gained a huge fan following in India after shooting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. Grylls has also shot for an episode with actor Akshay Kumar for the series.