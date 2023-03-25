TV actress Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh found dead in bathroom

In a shocking turn of events, Indian television actress Nilu Kohli's husband, Harminder Singh Kohli, passed away on March 24. He was found dead in the bathroom.

As per a Navbharat Times report, the shocking incident happened after he returned from Gurudwara and went to the bathroom. After he did not return for a long time, the house help, who was the only one present at the home, went on to check and found him lying on the floor, unconscious. By the time he was taken to the hospital, it was too late.

Nilu's daughter Sahiba has confirmed the demise of her father. Speaking to ET Times, Sahiba shared that the incident happened in the afternoon and her mother, who was out for some work at the time of the incident, is not in a good condition.