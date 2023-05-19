Trolled! Urvashi Rautela flaunts blue lipstick at Cannes day 3, netizens compare her with Joey

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is curruntly underway in the beautiful town French Riviera. This year, several Indian celebrities have shown up at the film festival with their dazzling sartorial choices. Among many, one Indian star who is making sure that her every look should trigger a chat online is Urvashi Rautela.

Rautela, who has earlier created waves with her experiment with fashion, on the third day of the event crossed all the bars as she showed up donning blue lipstick. Since then, the actress is all over the internet garnering hilarious reactions from netizens.

Urvashi attended the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Urvashi's ''mindblowing'' look - After her alligator necklace, the 29-year-old model showed up on the third day of the event wearing a blue and white ball gown. Her Saiid Kobeisy dress featured a dramatic collar with a plunging front. Adorned with stones from top to bottom, her sartorial pick was commendable. But, what went wrong with her look was the shade of the lipstick, which was blue.

She accessorised her look with a heavy diamond necklace and multiple bracelets. And, tied her hair in a high bun. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela) × Her blue shade - While her bold move may have attracted several eyeballs on the red carpet and on social media, one thing that we can say is that it was not the right call. Her blue lips also reminded us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s purple lips which she flaunted at the 2016 Cannes.

Mainly considered one of her worst Cannes looks, Aish in 2016 sent shockwaves around the world when she stepped out donning an off-shoulder pastel flowery gown with purple lipstick. How netizens are reacting to it? Stunned by Rautela's out-of-the-box look, netizens were quick to share their reaction. Some slammed her for copying Aishwarya's 2016 look, while others compared her bold lipstick with Joey Tribbiani's Ichiban ad from the popular American sitcom Friends.



One user commented, ''Joey's ichiban lipstick for men!!."

"It seems she kissed a venomous blue frog," another wrote. Only 90s kid who used fountain pen can relate #UrvashiRautela #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/c5FrNWwdzE — Shy Baba™ (@Dhruv_Axom) May 19, 2023 × Urvashi's alligator necklace -

The model has made sure to stand out with every look she donned at the event. On the first day of the event, Urvashi showed up wearing a pink tulle gown, which she paired with a lizard cum alligator neckpiece.

When French media mistakenly referred to Urvashi as Aishwarya

On day 2 of the event, Urvashi made her second appearance at the festival as she attended the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster). The fashion icon was walking through the red carpet in a stunning orange-coloured voluminous gown when some French media person mistakenly called her Aishwarya.