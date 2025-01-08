After wrapping up a successful year with a slate of films including Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri has been dropped from Aashiqui 3. The romantic film franchise has dropped the successful actress as they feel that she no longer fits the role.

Aashiqui 3 will be filmed by Anurag Basu.

It was earlier reported that Triptii walked out of the film, but reports suggest otherwise. Several reports suggest that she was replaced because the makers felt that she no longer fits the role of the lead heroine.

A report in Times Now quoted a source close to the film, "The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through, and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead. Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters.”

The source added, "After Animal, there has been no buzz around her. More so, her solo standing at the box office hasn't proven profitable with her recent films."

Triptii Dimri's filmography

Triptii Dimri started off with meaningful cinema and did meaty roles that were necessarily glamorous. She worked in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala which established her as a credible name among the recent crop of actors. Animal's massive box-office success added to Triptii's star power.

Since Animal, she has done films like Bad Newz and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. These films were not as big at the box office.

Aashiqui 3 makers are now busy looking for a new face who will fit the role.