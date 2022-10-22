Trevor Noah says he never had 'beef’ with Kanye West: I was concerned about him

Trevor Noah is shutting down all the feud rumours with rapper Kanye West. The 'Daily show' host, who has always shared his views on different trending matters, has many times condemned West for his bizarre action. Earlier this year, Noah called out West when he was openly trolling his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.



However, it seems like things have changed now. Recently, a video of Trevor from his show has gone viral in which the host is saying that he never had any beef with the 'Donda' singer.

In the video, an audience member asks Trevor about his "beef" with Kanye West. Responding to that, the host said that he was never beefing with Kanye West and had always been ''concerned'' about the singer.

"Why am I beefing with Kanye? "That's an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways," Noah told the audience member, via Variety, "Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally happens between two hip-hop artists. I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.''



Further, he said that he doesn't know why the media is giving Kanye and his comments so much importance despite knowing he has mental health issues.



"If somebody says to me that they have a mental health issue," Noah said, "and they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication, they’re unable to control themselves, and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken the medication, and then they platform the person and then they put them up... I sometimes think it’s a little shitty, to be honest with you."

"I don’t have beef with a human being who openly expressed that they’re dealing with a mental health issue. "I don’t have beef with that human being," Noah further added.



Kanye West, who has been in the news lately for all his controversial remarks including his hateful comments about the Jewish community, has reportedly lost his next partnership with Balenciaga. Read more here.