Howard Stern compares Kanye West to Hitler, says he's mentally ill

Kanye West has recently faced a lot of backlash for his controversial comments on the Jewish community. However, what shocked people more was how he continuously defended his statements. Many celebrities have slammed the 'Donda' singer, and now, joining the long list of stars, Howard Stern has also reacted to West's remark.



During his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, Stern, who is Jewish himself, said: ''Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler,'' as per Page Six.



"You gotta hear the s—t this guy’s into," the radio show host said further.



"I almost don't want to give any energy to this Kanye West character,'' Stern, 68, said.

He further added, ''I’m really tired of people excusing his behaviour by saying ‘Well he’s just mentally ill’.''



A few days back, West appeared on the Drink Champs podcast and claimed that the Jewish media blocked him after his anti-Semitic tweets.



Reacting to the rapper's comment, West wrote, as per Page Six, "If a newspaper article doesn’t point out the fact that you’re some sort of designer or genius, maybe that’s not because they’re Jewish, but maybe because they just don’t put that much thought into who the f–k you are and what your business is."



This all started after West tweeted that he was going to "death con 3 on Jewish people."



After his tweet went viral, podcaster Van Lathan, an ex-TMZ worker claimed that the rapper confessed his love for Adolf

Hitler during an interview in 2018. So, he was aware of the West's hidden side.

