Travis Kelce gifts $5,680 diamond bracelet to Taylor Swift and it has a cute, hidden message

Valentine's week kicked off early for the dynamic duo, as NFL superstar Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift a dazzling surprise. According to reports, he gifted a diamond bracelet worth $6,000 to the singer. Swift flaunted the custom diamond friendship bracelet at the AFC Championship game.

At the game, Taylor was seen donning a red-and-black ensemble that caught the eyes of keen observers. However, the real showstopper was the diamond friendship bracelet on her wrist, spelling out "TNT" in a playful nod to the couple's initials.

Crafted with more than 4 carats of diamonds, this custom piece is part of Wove's collaboration with professional golfer Michelle Wie West. A similar version of the bracelet with three letters, identical to Swift's, is available for $5,680.

Wove lead designer Kendall Junck clarified in a TikTok video that the creative "TNT" nickname was all Travis Kelce's idea. Junck mentioned, "As much as we would like to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis. It just feels so full circle because Travis and Taylor started dating because of a friendship bracelet … and they’re a Pennsylvania company, which is Taylor’s home state."

The love story between the NFL star and the pop sensation began last summer, with Kelce revealing in an interview that he attempted to give Swift his phone number through a beaded bracelet.

Travis Kelce's stellar performance, including a crucial touchdown, led the Chiefs to a 17-10 victory over the Ravens, securing their spot in Super Bowl 2024.