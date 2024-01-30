Kanye West snatches pap's phone over Bianca Censori question in viral video

In a shocking turn of events at today's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honouring R&B icon Charlie Wilson, Kanye West found himself at the centre of a heated altercation with a TMZ photographer. The incident unfolded as stars gathered on Hollywood Boulevard to witness the unveiling of Wilson's star.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, West lost his calm when a TMZ contributor approached him and began filming on her phone. The journalist questioned West about his relationship with his wife, Bianca Censori, suggesting that some people believe he controls her free will.

"People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying that you’re controlling her," the TMZ contributor said.

Reacting strongly to the line of questioning, West grabbed the phone from the TMZ contributor's hand, expressing his displeasure.

"Why do you feel like it's okay?" West questioned. "I'm a human being. You think you can walk up on me like that?"

The situation escalated as West continued and addressed the journalist's inquiry about his wife. "You think because you're a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s*** like that? Ask me about my wife, talking about if she's got free will? Are you crazy? Are you insane? This is America! Have you got free will, or do you work for the devil? You're working for TMZ. I'm a legend, do you understand that? That's my wife," the rapper angrily said.

West later returned the journalist's phone however the incident left attendees and onlookers stunned at the unexpected turn of events.

While West dismissed the question as "disrespectful," speculation about the dynamics of his marriage to Bianca Censori has been rampant in the media. Previous controversies involving West's influence on the style choices of his partners, including ex Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian, have added fuel to the ongoing speculation.