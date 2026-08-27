/Toxic spark hilarious meme fest: Netizens call Yash' film 'out of syllabus'

Geetu Mohandas and Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups hit theatres on Wednesday, ahead of the Onam festival, amid massive fan frenzy. However, the film opened to mostly negative reviews from critics. Fans, too, seemed unimpressed with Yash's latest outing, calling out its weak screenplay, unnecessary drama and confusing narrative.

Soon after its release, Toxic sparked a meme fest on social media, with netizens trolling the film's over-the-top dialogues and massy treatment of Yash's character of Raya.

Toxic sparks meme fest on social media, fans share funny memes

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After watching the first day first show of the film, several stills and clips from the movie took the internet by storm, leading to a flurry of funny memes. Some fans questioned why the film was postponed in the first place after avoiding a clash with Aditya

Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the highest-grossing film of the year.

Using all their creativity, netizens are continuously trolling Yash's film and the over-hyped scenes where he can be seen doing things that make no sense. Another fan created an AI video of Yash's character Raya hiding from Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari.

Sharing the meme, one user wrote,''This meme has become so relevant now.''

The fans are also trolling director Geethu Mohandas, and sharing her interview where she's said,"I write something else..I shoot something else..I Edit something else..Then the film is out..Then I’m happy..''

Third user wrote,''Interval. They made the ticket so expensive that you think twice before walking out.

#Toxic.''

Another user wrote,''Worst. Disaster. Ever. 💀

‘’Toxic isn’t just bad… it’s a complete disaster. Nothing works, nothing connects. #Toxic ...#ToxicReview,'' they wrote.



Sharing a clip from the film, one person said that he is unable to understand what is happening, calling the story out of syllabus.

Another user shared a video of Yash talking about Toxic at Comic-Con San Diego, saying that the movie is going to blow away the audience's mind. Then, it shows a person running out of the theatre and trying to break the gate.

“I’m sure when they’re coming out of the theatre they’ll be like, bro, and they’ll say, what the hell was that?” Yash says in the clip.