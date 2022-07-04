'TOWIE' star Yazmin Oukhellou in intensive care after car crash kills ex-boyfriend

TV personality Yazmin Oukhellou has been admitted to a hospital after she got seriously injured in a deadly car crash that killed her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean in Turkey.

The 28-year-old is reportedly in intensive care and is getting constant medical attention from doctors and experts. Sources are saying that their car had left the road and had gone over the side of the cliff. Jake was driving the car.

Emergency services rushed to the spot however they were unable to save Jake. Yazmin was immediately taken to the hospital.

According to a report by The Sun, a source has revealed, "Apparently Jake was driving when he lost control of the car and it went off a cliff."

The two had been in an on-and-off relationship for some time now. The two moved to Dubai a year after their relationship began. They also shared a series of snaps in December last year to confirm their relationship. However, soon their relationship went downhill and things turned sour.

Yazmin felt "devastated" when Jake was seen leaving a nightclub with another 'TOWIE' star Ellie Jones.

