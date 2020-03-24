Top 5 Hollywood news today: Trailer of Sophie Turner's 'Survive' out, Woody Allen's memoir released

Fans of Sophie Turner have something to look forward to in times of uncertainty due to coronavirus.



Turner's new series 'Survive' is all set to release digitally and makers shared the first trailer on Monday.



Meanwhile, controversial director Woody Allen's memoir has been released by an independent publisher. Allen has been accused of raping his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow who had asked for the cancelation of the memoir.



Here are the top news of the day.



Watch: Sophie Turner braces plane crash, avalanche in gripping 'Survive' trailer



Sophie Turner’s upcoming series ‘Survive’ looks like one hell of a ride as she braces avalanche, a plane crash and much more. The series will stream on Quibi in the form of short-form content and will arrive next month.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-watch-sophie-turner-braces-plane-crash-avalanche-in-gripping-survive-trailer-288165

Taylor Swift uses her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to draw attention towards coronavirus

Taylor Swift uses her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to draw attention towards coronavirus

Days after the full audio of her phone conversation with Kanye West got leaked online, Taylor Swift has stated that she felt vindicated by West and his wife Kim Kardashian.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/taylor-swift-uses-her-feud-with-kanye-west-and-kim-kardashian-to-draw-attention-towards-coronavirus-288262

Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speech



An independent publisher released a memoir by movie director Woody Allen on Monday after it was dropped by another outlet following protests over a decades-old allegation that Allen molested his daughter. 'Apropos of Nothing,' was released nationwide, Arcade Publishing said in a statement.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/woody-allen-memoir-released-as-publishers-cite-freedom-of-speech-288204

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' star Aaron Tveit tests positive for COVID-19



roadway actor Aaron Tveit is now another celebrity that has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to his Instagram profile to make the announcement as he wrote, "Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I've found out that I've tested positive for COVID - 19. I've been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday (March 12) and I'm feeling much better."

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/moulin-rouge-the-musical-star-aaron-tveit-tests-positive-for-covid-19-288243

All that you need to know about Disney+ UK launch scheduled for March 24



After a long wait, Disney+ will finally arrive in the UK this week on March 24. The streaming platform will launch with movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and Star Wars. The streaming service will start from £5.99 per month.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/all-that-you-need-to-know-about-disney-uk-launch-scheduled-for-march-24-288167