Watch: Sophie Turner braces plane crash, avalanche in gripping 'Survive' trailer

Sophie Turner’s upcoming series ‘Survive’ looks like one hell of a ride as she braces avaanche, a plane crash and much more.

The series will stream on Quibi in the form of short-form content and will arrive next month.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie plays a suicidal woman who survives a plane crash, and then has to fight her way through the wilderness with the only other survivor, played by Corey Hawkins.

Sophie plays a character named Jane who wants to end it all. While she contemplates what to do, a plane crash does it for her.

The series is based on thriller novel ‘Survive’ by Alex Morel.

The series is directed by Mark Pellington, who also helmed ‘The Mothman Prophecies’ and ‘Arlington Road’.

Meanwhile, the streaming platform Quibi is scheduled for launch on April 6.