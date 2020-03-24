All that you need to know about Disney+ UK launch scheduled for March 24

After a long wait, Disney+ will finally arrive in the UK this week on March 24.

The streaming platform will launch with movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and Star Wars.

The streaming service will start from £5.99 per month.

Disney+ will release online shows including the hit Star Wars live-action spin-off ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Frozen 2’ that is launching Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the launch in France has been delayed until April 7 at the request of the government to reduce pressure on broadband networks. Disney, Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video and YouTube have all agreed to reduce the speed they deliver video streams to customers across Europe for a month to reduce congestion as online usage soars.