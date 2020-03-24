'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' star Aaron Tveit tests positive for COVID-19

Broadway actor Aaron Tveit is now another celebrity that has tested positive for coronavirus.

He took to his Instagram profile to make the announcement as he wrote, "Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I've found out that I've tested positive for COVID - 19. I've been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday (March 12) and I'm feeling much better."

He added, "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild - cold with no fever - as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms because this is a very dangerous virus."

In his post, Aaron stated that he has been experiencing loss of taste and smell. "One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think, is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic," he wrote.

He said that he handled the situation "extremely seriously" even before he was tested. "I was tested last Monday and just found out the results. However, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested," Aaron added.

He signed off the post saying, "I want everyone to realise that this can affect anyone and even if you aren't feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy. I hope to see everyone at the theater soon. I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because he's loving all this extra time at home with his human."

