Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'The Crown' gets its Diana, Liam Hemsworth upset with Miley

From an upset Liam Hemsworth to 'The Crown' announcing a new character casting, lots happened.

Here are the top 5 stories of the day:

Liam Hemsworth reportedly is upset with ex Miley Cyrus for moving on post split

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus met while filming 2010`s `The Last Song` and were in an on-again-off-again item relationship for a long time. Read more

Rebel Wilson flaunts her weight-loss transformation in new Instagram post

Earlier this year Rebel Wilson has shared her fitness goals for 2020 and since then she has been trying to slim down to 75 kg. Read more

'She does not have immune system', writes Sharon Stone on sister Kelly testing COVID-19 positive

Sharing a photo from her sister's hospital room, the actress wrote, "One of you Non-Mask wearers did this." Read more

Elizabeth Debicki confirmed to play Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown'

Princess Diana will be played by Elizabeth Debicki in the fifth and sixth seasons of the series. Read more

Keanu Reeves on resuming work in 'Matrix 4' post lockdown: Rhythm of filmmaking has been not impacted

Filming of 'Matrix 4' has resumed and the film's leading man Keanu Reeves is impressed with protocols the production unit is adhering to in such times. Read more