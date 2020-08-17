Liam Hemsworth reportedly is upset with ex Miley Cyrus for moving on post split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have wished each other well in 2019 as they announced their split but new reports indicate that Hemsworth is not happy with his ex-wife.



A source has now told Us Weekly that the 27-year-old singer Cyrus is no longer in the good graces of the 30-year-old Hemsworth. The source said, "Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split."



The couple met while filming 2010`s `The Last Song` and were in an on-again-off-again item relationship for a long time. The two got married in December of 2018.Just a few months later, the couple announced their split and their divorce was finalised early this year.

The insider revealed that the two "haven`t talked much" since their divorce and that Hemsworth was "hurt" by how quickly his ex moved on.



Post-divorce, Cyrus was briefly in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter before striking up a romance with singer Cody Simpson, which is rumoured to have ended recently.



Post-breakup, Hemsworth leaned on his family for support."(He) has had the support of his family to help him move on," said the source. "Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it`s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley`s relationship have been made public."



"He`s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world."

Earlier this year, Hemsworth spoke to Men`s Health Australia, opening up slighjtly about the breakup."This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I`d say exercise has been big for me," he admitted.