Keanu Reeves on resuming work in 'Matrix 4' post lockdown: Rhythm of filmmaking has been not impacted

The coronavirus pandemic led to most halting work across the world. Nearly five months later, work is slowly resuming in various parts of the world including Hollywood.



According to reports, filming of 'Matrix 4' has resumed and the film's leading man Keanu Reeves is impressed with protocols the production unit is adhering to in such times.



The film's shooting was halted in March and it has now resumed in Berlin.



Speaking about his experience of being back on a film set, Reeves told AP, "It’s great. It’s an honor to be working. I’m in Berlin, you can hear the sirens. You know, there’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place. The rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted.”



Apart from Reeves, the film features Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.



The 'Matrix 4' will be helmed by Chad Stahelski, who directed Reeves in the 'John Wick' films and served as a stuntman in the original trilogy.