'She does not have immune system', writes Sharon Stone on sister Kelly testing COVID-19 positive

Sharon Stone has witnessed COVID-19 implications first hand as her sister battled with the virus that has put the entire world into a pause mode. Urging everyone to wear a mask, in Instagram posts, shared how her sister Kelly is now “fighting for breath” after testing positive for the virus.

She wrote, "My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this," alongside a photo of her sister's hospital room.

"She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it's a 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please,” she added.

In another post, the actress shared a post from Kelly who wrote that on March 13, she and her husband Bruce went on a trip to Montana where they "thought COVID wouldn't and couldn't find us." "No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human," she wrote. She then warned everyone, "you don't want COVID."

Sharon Stone’s sister Kelly also posted a video earlier, "I beg you to know that this is real. I’m gasping for every breath, with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love. Stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding that everyone wear a mask. You never, ever, want to feel like this. I promise you, I only have love in my heart, and it is breaking for people that can’t breathe."