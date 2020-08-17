Rebel Wilson flaunts her weight-loss transformation in new Instagram post

On Saturday, Rebel Wilson showed off her body transformation in a bright yellow dress. 'Isn't It Romantic' star shared a string of photos on her Instagram account much to the delight of her fans.



The 40-year-old Australian actress modeled a dress from designer Wayne Cooper and wrote, ''Hottest day of the year''.

The actress had dressed up to celebrate the marriage of her friends Carly Steel and Jacob Andreou.

Earlier this year, Wilson had shared her fitness goals for 2020, and since then she has been trying to slim down to 75 kg by the end of the year. The star earlier revealed to a news agency that she started losing weight while filming 'Cats'.



Wilson has been working tirelessly with the fitness trainer Jono Castano to achieve her milestone goal, ''And results speak so much when you get some amazing results – you know, we talk about Rebel – a lot of people see that and they see the quality of work, ''Castano told a news agency.