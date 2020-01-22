Top 5 Hollywood news today: Pamela Anderson marries for the fifth time, Madonna cancels show due to bad health

Model and actor Pamela Anderson is married now! The former 'Baywatch' star tied the knot with 'A Star Is Born' producer Jon Peters at a private ceremony in Malibu recently. Meanwhile, pop diva Madonna cancelled her 8th show on world tour owing to bad health.



Days before the music world's biggest night, Grammys, its former CEO filed a complaint against the organisation behind the awards night alleging sexual harassment and misconduct.



Pamela Anderson marries 'A Star Is Born' producer Jon Peters



Pamela and Jon had a history as they dated more than thirty years ago, however, they reunited romantically in recent months after Pamela broke up with French professional footballer Adil Rami last year.



5 days before Grammys, ex CEO Deborah Dugan files sexual harassment case against Recording Academy



Days before the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy- the organisation that puts together the awards show- is in news for all the wrong reasons. Days after the Academy ousted it's chief Deborah Dugan, she has filed a complaint stating that the organisation put her on leave after she raised concerns about sexual harassment and other misconduct.



Madonna cancels her 8th show on world tour owing to bad health



Pop diva Madonna has yet again called off her concert. The American singer took to social media to announce that she calling off her Lisbon concert due to medical reasons.



'Friends' creator Marta Kauffman has these details about the much-awaited reunion



Ever since the last episode of popular show Friends aired in 2004, fans across the world have been wanting a reunion of the cast for a series. Now, the show's creator Marta Kauffman has divulged more details on the reunion.

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease



British rock artist Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson`s disease. Osbourne had postponed a world tour in 2019 due to health issues but had not specified the illness back then.



