'Friends' creator Marta Kauffman has these details about the much-awaited reunion

Ever since the last episode of popular show Friends aired in 2004, fans across the world have been wanting a reunion of the cast for a series. In 2019, as Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, her first photo was with her Friends-co-stars- which sort of hinted that a reunion was in the offing.



Later, Aniston came on Ellen Degeneres show and confirmed that a reunion was indeed being planned much to the delight of fans. Now, the show's creator Marta Kauffman has divulged more details on the reunion.



Kauffman was recently honoured at Producers Guild Awards and stated that she is up for an unscripted reunion of the team.



"If it was the right thing if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I'm totally behind it. Nothing scripted. We will not do anything scripted," Kauffman said at the awards ceremony where she received Lifetime Achievement award.



Kauff created the hit show along with David Crane. The series ran for a decade on TV but continues to capture the imagination of generations thanks to the reruns on TV and OTT platforms.



Kauffman also indicated that the reunion episode will be aired on HBO Max - Warner Pictures upcoming streaming platform.



'Friends' starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The show premiered in September 1994.

