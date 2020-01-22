British rocker Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

British rock artist Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson`s disease. Osbourne had postponed a world tour in 2019 due to health issues but had not specified the illness back then.



In an interview to ABC`s 'Good Morning America', Osbourne, 71, said that he was diagnosed in February 2019 after he fell at home and had to have neck surgery. He also recently suffered from pneumonia, flu complications and infections in his hand.



The musician, who made his name as the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, had previously denied having Parkinson`s but said he now wanted to be open with his fans.



"They`re my air, you know," Osbourne said while seated next to his wife, Sharon. "I feel better. I`ve owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson`s. And I just hope they hang on and they`re there for me because I need them."



Parkinson`s is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that causes tremors and slowed movements. There is no cure, but medication can ease symptoms.



Osbourne said he was taking Parkinson`s medication and nerve pills.



Sharon Osbourne said the type of Parkinson`s her husband had was "not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. It`s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."



Ozzy Osbourne assured fans that he was working hard to recover in order to perform again in front of live audience.



His postponed solo tour, 'No More Tours 2,' is scheduled to kick off a North American leg in late May, according to the singer`s website.