Madonna cancels her 8th show on world tour owing to bad health

Pop diva Madonna has yet again called off her concert. The American singer took to social media to announce that she calling off her Lisbon concert due to medical reasons.



The singer has been suffering from severe pain over the course of her `Madame X Tour` which eventually resulted in several shows being cancelled.



"Sorry I had to cancel tonight but I must listen to my body and rest!!" the 61-year old wrote on Twitter the evening of the concert.

A similar post was shared on her Instagram account.

Thank you again Lisbon! 🇵🇹 Sorry I had to cancel tonight but I must listen to my body and rest!! That white Port.🍸 got me through the rest of the show! See you on Tuesday fingers crossed 🤞🏼 #dinodsantiago #madamextheatre #lisboa #coliseu pic.twitter.com/1BeBiD2oKu — Madonna (@Madonna) January 19, 2020 ×

Just a few days back the superstar shared a rehearsal video that featured her wearing knee braces. Madonna captioned the post, "How an injured Madame warms up for a show.................very carefully! #madamextheatre #lisboa @marlynortiz @danielesibilli @soheyheyhey."

This is the 8th show from the Madame X tour that the singer has cancelled. She had canceled her performance at Brooklyn Academy Of Music In October last year owing to pain in her knees.