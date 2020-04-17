Top 5 Hollywood news today: Oscar winning actor Brian Dennehy dies aged 81

Among the top stories stories today, Oscar winning actor Brian Dennehy died aged 81 and Prince Harry-Meghan Markle were seen handing out meals in Los Angeles.

Check our top 5 stories here:

Prince Harry and Meghan hand out meals in Los Angeles

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan handed out meals to sick people in Los Angeles, in their first known public activity since moving to California at the start of the state's coronavirus lockdown.

Oscar winning actor Brian Dennehy dies aged 81

Brian Dennehy, the versatile Tony and Golden Globe-winning actor known to wider audiences for blockbuster movies "First Blood" and "Romeo + Juliet," has died aged 81.

Halle Berry wears just a pillow as she takes on the latest viral challenge

The lockdown for coronavirus pandemic has led to several online challenges. latest to have hit Instagram is the #PIllowChallenge where individuals cover themselves in just a pillow, tied around the waist with a belt.

Johnny Depp is now on Instagram, thanks fans for support

Now, Hollywood celeb Johnny Depp has joined Instagram and we can only imagine that he's bored out of his wits -- prompting him to become a part of the photo sharing application.

'Contagion' director Steven Soderbergh to head Directors Guild's COVID-19 committee

Seen ‘Contagion’ yet? The film that was revisited a thousand and more times last month when people realised that it had a similar plot as what the world is facing right now in real time. Bracing a virus that emerges from Asia, with people dying of symptoms of flu and cold -- the film has caught on the nerves of many who still can’t believe that the scriptwriter envisioned that plot.

