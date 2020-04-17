Halle Berry wears just a pillow as she takes on the latest viral challenge

The lockdown for coronavirus pandemic has led to several online challenges. latest to have hit Instagram is the #PIllowChallenge where individuals cover themselves in just a pillow, tied around the waist with a belt.

Taking on the challenge, actress Halle Berry got dressed in just a pillow and posted a photo on Instagram.



For the 53-year-old actress stood presumably outside in the porch of her home and posed wearing an oversized black pillow, paired with matching heels, a wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses.

"You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge," she captioned the snapshot.

Quarantined at home, Berry has been quite active on social media the past few weeks. The actress recently opened up about her love life during an Instagram Live chat with Lena Waithe.



“I've learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad, I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” Berry said during the chat, per People. “Decidedly so, for sure.”



The Oscar winner has two children. 12-year-old Nahla, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry, and 6-year-old Maceo, whom she shares with ex Olivier Martinez.