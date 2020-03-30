Top 5 Hollywood news today: John Prine critical, Joe Diffi dies of coronavirus

There hasn't been much good news off late as the world deals with coronavirus pandemic that has taken a toll of human lives, business and everything else.

Here's our top five picks of the day from Hollywood:

Country folk icon John Prine in 'critical' condition with coronavirus

Grammy-winning American singer John Prine has been hospitalized for coronavirus and is in "critical" condition, his family said Sunday.

Elton John brings together Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and more for a coronavirus charity concert

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across the world, public gatherings and events have all been called off. With most cities under lockdown and the disease spread far and wide the only option is to stay home and stay safe. Elton John on Sunday night brought together some of the biggest names of the music industry for a charity concert that would help those whose lives have been affected by the pandemic.

Country music star Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus

Joe Diffie, a Grammy award-winning country music singer who had several chart-topping hits in the 1990s, has died of coronavirus. He was 61.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen hosted a beach-side wedding for their daughter's stuffed animals

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen hosted a dreamy beachside wedding for daughter Luna's stuffed animals.

Chanel turns its workshops to making face masks as coronavirus spreads

Luxury fashion group Chanel said on Sunday it would launch production of face masks to help bolster supplies in France, as the coronavirus sweeps across the country.

