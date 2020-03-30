John Legend, Chrissy Teigen hosted a beach-side wedding for their daughter's stuffed animals

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen hosted a dreamy beachside wedding for daughter Luna's stuffed animals.

Chrissy Teigen telecast a live wedding of the adorable couple, on her Instagram. She also posted an Invitation on social media in which she mentioned the time, venue and special performance at the wedding.

"We're running a little bit behind on the wedding, the bride is freaking out," Teigen said on her Instagram story.



"It looks like 10 o'clock is an ambitious time, it'll be on at 10:30, we''re going to try to get her out there but right now, she's not in a good place."

Chrissy hosted a wedding, which she started,"I don''t know how many of you have attended a wedding between two stuffed animals but what I've found is that they're everlasting,"

"Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day well-deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship. As I said, 26 weeks ago began an incredible relationship who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well. They've loved each other since the first day they laid eyes on each other, we cherish the love that they have between each other," she added.

Petition for @johnlegend to release a studio version of the @selenagomez “Hands to Myself” cover he sang during Luna’s stuffed animals’ wedding on @chrissyteigen’s IG Live.



(Yes, I’m aware that sentence reads like a Mad Libs, but these are the times we’re living in.) pic.twitter.com/GKNrC3PCC9 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 29, 2020 ×

The wedding was small and was attended only by Luna's 1-year-old brother and grandmother.

John gave a special performance at the wedding and sung a favourite song of the bride and groom 'Hands to Myself' of Selena Gomez.

Teigen and Legend rented a house on the beach as they quarantine with their family amid the coronavirus pandemic.