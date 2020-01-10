Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Half royals' Harry-Meghan, Selena Gomez's album 'Rare', gay Jesus film

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties has been one of the topmost trending stories of the day. From discussing whether they will shift to Canada to how they will manage time between North America and the UK, speculative stories around the British royal couple have been the talked-about news today. Among other Hollywood stories, Selena Gomez released a new album 'Rare', Drake and Future collaborated, Leonardo DiCaprio's organisation donated $3 million to Australia wildfire and more.

Read our top 5 Hollywood new stories of the day here:

Meet the 'half royals', Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; how will the separation from the family work out for the couple?

Crashing the internet yesterday with their shocking news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will step back from senior roles in the royal family - a move that has now raised questions about how they will earn an income, who will pay for their security, and what their new positions will involve. Exactly how they will combine private work and royal duties remain unclear.

Selena Gomez releases new album 'Rare' and the title track is all about a past lover not treating her right

Another latest trending story is Selena Gomez releasing her full album 'Rare'. The pop star released ‘Rare’ as some songs really delve deep into her struggle while the title track particularly sounds like her last ode to the former relationship with Justin Bieber with whom she had a love-hate relationship for a decade. The two would be together on an off while they would take breaks in between. Justin Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwin -- whom he started dating right after he broke up with Selena for the last time and then made it official the same year.

Brazil top court sides with film on 'gay Jesus', rejects ban

Netflix film 'The First Temptation of Christ' got some relief from Brazil's highest court as it ruled out banning the movie. The head of the Supreme Federal Court sided with the OTT platform's appeal against a temporary injunction banning the movie on Thursday. The court denied the idea that the film was insulting Christians.

'Should be good at waving': Trevor Noah has a job offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Trevor Noah had a good laugh on Thursday at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's expense. The South African comedian took sly digs at the royal couple hours after they announced their decision to step back from senior roles in the royal family.

Leonardo DiCaprio's organisation to donate $3 million for Australia wildfire relief

In another trending news story, actor Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental organisation announced a donation of $3 million towards the devastating bush fires that are ravaging Australia. He joined a long list of celebs who have out to help with the relief efforts.

